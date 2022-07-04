ScPrime (SCP) One Day Volume Hits $4,769.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $4,769.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004217 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,179,081 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

