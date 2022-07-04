Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

