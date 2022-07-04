SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.46 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

