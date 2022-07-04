SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,166 shares during the period. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises about 2.9% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $22.07 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

