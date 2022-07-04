Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,277,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $81.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

