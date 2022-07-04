Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lessened by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 17.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $282.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.13 and a 200-day moving average of $337.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

