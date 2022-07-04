Hoese & Co LLP Acquires 145 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 72,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 46.7% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

