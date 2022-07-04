Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $97.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

