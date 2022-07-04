Empowered Funds LLC Buys 137 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

