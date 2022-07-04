Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $3,086,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $616.70 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $730.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

