KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,623 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

