KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,516 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.