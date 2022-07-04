Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 133,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 197,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 535,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 79,237 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

