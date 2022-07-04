26,775 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Bought by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 25.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PL opened at $4.39 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PL shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

