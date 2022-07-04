Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 680 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $92.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.19.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

