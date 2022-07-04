Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,550 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

