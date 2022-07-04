Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,488 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 1,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter.

RCG opened at $2.20 on Monday. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

