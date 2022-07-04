Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $12.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

