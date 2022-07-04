Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

SAIC opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

