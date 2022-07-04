Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

