Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 670 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

FPX opened at $83.13 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

