Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,190 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $24.39 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $91.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

