Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $12,270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Goff John C purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SJT opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.