Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,886 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPI opened at $44.71 on Monday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

