DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

