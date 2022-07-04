Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

