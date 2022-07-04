Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus decreased their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $368.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

