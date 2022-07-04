Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.48 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

