Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,311 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day moving average is $341.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.77.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.