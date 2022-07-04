Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 85,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $225.06 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

