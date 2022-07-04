Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 2,401 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

