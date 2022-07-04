PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,261,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

