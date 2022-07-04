Sfmg LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

