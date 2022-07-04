Sfmg LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

