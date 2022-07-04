Simmons Bank Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $517.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.61. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

