Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 422 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

