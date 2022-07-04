First Quadrant LLC CA Sells 1,839 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Quadrant LLC CA decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.