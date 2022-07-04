Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.