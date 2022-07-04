Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 883.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 240,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.