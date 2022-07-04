Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,600 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.