CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 483 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $171.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

