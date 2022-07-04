Disciplined Investments LLC Has $61,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.15 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.