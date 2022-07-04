Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

