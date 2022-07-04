Strs Ohio Has $56.11 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,534 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $56,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

