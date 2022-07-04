Guardian Investment Management Sells 373 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

IBM opened at $141.12 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

