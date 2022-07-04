Eastern Bank Acquires 14,713 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

