SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 5,020 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $43.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02.

