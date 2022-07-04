Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $50.57 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $58.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31.
