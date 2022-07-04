Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after acquiring an additional 321,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 812,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

