Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 14,247 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.